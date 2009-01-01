Ten years ago, as a high school senior at Gonzaga Prep in Spokane , Nez Perce tribal member Julia Keefe received an Outstanding Alto Vocal Soloist Award at the Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho . This year, she returns for the 50th anniversary of the festival as a special guest artist, singing with the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival Big Band on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kibbie Activity Center .

