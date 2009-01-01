|
Former Kamiah student recalls start as a jazz singer
Keefe featured at Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival
Ten years ago, as a high school senior at Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, Nez Perce tribal member Julia Keefe received an Outstanding Alto Vocal Soloist Award at the Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho. This year, she returns for the 50th anniversary of the festival as a special guest artist, singing with the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival Big Band on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kibbie Activity Center.
