4-Hers watch Presidentâ€™s address live Print E-mail
Written by Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress   

Trip to D.C. teaches teens about executive branch2-16-17-citizen-washington-

     What better way to learn about our nationâ€™s executive branch than to experience an immersion trip to Washington, D.C. during a Presidential Inauguration?

     For a group of local teenagers involved in an Idaho County 4-H program, spending a few days at the nationâ€™s Capital was an eye-opener.

Teens visit the Newseum at Washington, D.C. L-R: Brandon Costa, Virginia Monk, Amie Greenfield, Doug Wilson, Austen Thomason, Lydia McRoberts, Cody Bloodsworth, Kaycee Costa, Lynnsey Wilson, Connor Jensen, and Gabe Forsman. Contributed by Leigh Davis

