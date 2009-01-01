Trip to D.C. teaches teens about executive branch

What better way to learn about our nationâ€™s executive branch than to experience an immersion trip to Washington , D.C. during a Presidential Inauguration?

For a group of local teenagers involved in an Idaho County 4-H program, spending a few days at the nationâ€™s Capital was an eye-opener.

Teens visit the Newseum at Washington, D.C. L-R: Brandon Costa, Virginia Monk, Amie Greenfield, Doug Wilson, Austen Thomason, Lydia McRoberts, Cody Bloodsworth, Kaycee Costa, Lynnsey Wilson, Connor Jensen, and Gabe Forsman. Contributed by Leigh Davis

Read the rest of this story by subscribing online. Click here to register.