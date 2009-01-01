Olds settles in to new routine

In the month since Lewis County Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds took office, she has busied herself with a multitude of tasks including setting up her office at the courthouse in Nezperce.

One would anticipate the plethora of law books and other such “judgelike” materials, but what you don’t expect is the impressive collection of animal heads adorning her walls, including a huge wildebeest.

Seemingly undaunted by her many new tasks, Lewis County Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds credits the courthouse staff for a smooth transition. Janene Engle/Progress

