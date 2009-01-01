Kamiah Kiwanis Club members DawnMarieJohnson, left, and Bob West, right, met with the Lewis County Commissioners Monday, Feb. 13 to present a donation to the Lewis County Sheriffâ€™s Office Cold Water Rescue Fund in the amount of $2,837.13. Sheriff Jason Davis, center, accepted the donation. The Kamiah Kiwanis Club received donations in memory of two special individuals from the Kamiah area, Dave Kries and Roger Ward. The two men died in an ice fishing accident at Winchester Lake on Feb. 6, 2015. Both men were well known and fondly remembered by the Lewis County community. Lewis County Commission Chairman Greg Johnson would like to thank the community for their support.