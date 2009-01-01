Home
January precip way below normal

2-9-17-weather-graphic-for-

Clearwater snowpack dips to 80% of normal

     Idahoâ€™s Salmon River was the dividing point for Januaryâ€™s jet stream and general storm track that brought well below normal precipitation to the north and up to twice the normal January amounts south of the river. January precipitation was the lowest â€“ at only 31% to 39% of average â€“ in the Lochsa, Kootenai and Coeur dâ€™Alene basins, respectively.

