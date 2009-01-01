Police cooperation pleases city council

Kamiah leaders are pleased to see the collaborative spirit of the Kamiah Marshalâ€™s Office and Lewis County Sheriffâ€™s Office. The respective leaders of each department, Chief Kirt Gaston and Sheriff Jason Davis, talked about fashioning a memorandum of understanding that will strengthen both departments. They also explained the need to acquire dispatching equipment that would allow a more seamless sharing of information.

