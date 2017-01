Judge calls it a career

Turning in his black robe for a fishing pole, recently retired Magistrate Judge of Lewis County , Steve Calhoun, is looking forward to spending some time in the great outdoors after a 30-year commitment on the bench.

Calhoun had an inkling of what he might want to do even back in high school. His best friend’s father, Sam Swayne, was an attorney for Clearwater County which interested Calhoun.

Retiring Lewis County Magistrate Judge Stephen Calhoun donned his robe for a final photo op before hanging it up permanently to enjoy some much deserved time for rest and relaxation in the great outdoors. Janene Engle/Progress

