Judge calls it a career

Turning in his black robe for a fishing pole, recently retired Magistrate Judge of Lewis County , Steve Calhoun, is looking forward to spending some time in the great outdoors after a 30-year commitment on the bench.

Calhoun had an inkling of what he might want to do even back in high school. His best friendâ€™s father, Sam Swayne, was an attorney for Clearwater County which interested Calhoun.

Retiring Lewis County Magistrate Judge Stephen Calhoun donned his robe for a final photo op before hanging it up permanently to enjoy some much deserved time for rest and relaxation in the great outdoors. Janene Engle/Progress

