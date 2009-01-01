Home
Laughter, hugs and praise fill Lewis County Courthouse Print E-mail
Written by Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress   

County begins a new era

1-12-17-lc---jason-and-bria

     A winter storm that lived up to its hype effectively shut down area schools Monday, but it couldnâ€™t keep a large crowd from attending a county shindig at Nezperce.

     The Lewis County Courthouse was abuzz with activity during a swearing-in/retirement ceremony that welcomed newly elected officials to the ranks while praising and thanking those stepping down. A bevy of platitudes, well wishes, gifts, and delicious cake were served up.

Lewis County hosted a swearing in ceremony and farewell party Monday, Jan. 9 at the courthouse in Nezperce. Newly elected Sheriff Jason Davis presented a shadow box to outgoing Sheriff Brian Brokop. The box was full of memorabilia from Brokopâ€™s tenure. Gina Jorgensen/Progress

