A winter storm that lived up to its hype effectively shut down area schools Monday, but it couldnâ€™t keep a large crowd from attending a county shindig at Nezperce.

The Lewis County Courthouse was abuzz with activity during a swearing-in/retirement ceremony that welcomed newly elected officials to the ranks while praising and thanking those stepping down. A bevy of platitudes, well wishes, gifts, and delicious cake were served up.

Lewis County hosted a swearing in ceremony and farewell party Monday, Jan. 9 at the courthouse in Nezperce. Newly elected Sheriff Jason Davis presented a shadow box to outgoing Sheriff Brian Brokop. The box was full of memorabilia from Brokopâ€™s tenure. Gina Jorgensen/Progress

Read the rest of this story by subscribing online. Click here to register.