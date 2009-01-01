Rebuilding hope...one home at a time

When John Eshleman, the regional overseer for the Mennonite Disaster Services, first approached Michele WhiteEagle with the idea of going to Saipan to help rebuild homes destroyed by Typhoon Soudelor in 2015, she turned him down. “At that time I thought, oh…no, I can’t do that,” said Michele. “Then he asked again about six months later and I thought, why can’t I do this?”

Kamiah WUNCCIL Vice President Michele WhiteEagle makes time during her busy schedule to enjoy the children who lived in the second home she worked on in Saipan. A bit shy at first, they soon warmed up to the visitor in their midst. Contributed photo

