Sheriff-elect Davis recounts racing to head-on collision involving his daughters Print E-mail
Written by Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress   

Teen sisters survive 'nightmare' crash

1-5-17-winchester-crash

     Lewis County Sheriff-elect Jason Davis had just come on duty last Friday morning when a nightmare scenario involving his two teenage daughters unfolded.

This Hyundai Elantra was totaled in a head-on collision last week. Contributed photo

Read the rest of this story by subscribing online. Click here to register.
 

