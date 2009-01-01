So long 2016

The following is a compilation of fstories that made headlines in 2016. It is the first of two installments.

January

Kooskia Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Taste of the Clearwater .

Bear Claw of Harpster is featured on National Geographic Channel (pictured here).

Julia Keefe, formerly of Kamiah, sings jazz at Tekoa Empire Theatre.

City of Kamiah starts billing snowbirds for water, sewer bond payments.

Joel and Nancy Costa of Kooskia are honored with the Idaho County Volunteer Leaders Distinguished Service Award for their work with 4-H.

Kamiah School Board proposed a one-year $133,350 levy to repair the leaking middle school roof.

