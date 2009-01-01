Subscribe to Online Services
|2016 recap
|
So long 2016
The following is a compilation of fstories that made headlines in 2016. It is the first of two installments.
January
Kooskia Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Taste of the
Bear Claw of Harpster is featured on National Geographic Channel (pictured here).
Julia Keefe, formerly of Kamiah, sings jazz at Tekoa Empire Theatre.
City of
Joel and Nancy Costa of Kooskia are honored with the Idaho County Volunteer Leaders Distinguished Service Award for their work with 4-H.
Kamiah School Board proposed a one-year $133,350 levy to repair the leaking middle school roof.
Read the rest of this story by subscribing online. Click here to register.