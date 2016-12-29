Home
CEDA honors community reps for training 12-29-16-rcdi-group-1

     Representatives from the cities of Culdesac,  Grangeville, Kamiah, Kooskia, and Riggins were honored by Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA) for the completion of the 2015 training course entitled “Community Projects: Putting All the Pieces Together for Success.”

Clearwater Economic Development Association honored representatives of area communities for their completion of project training. L-R: Teresa Lytle, City of Kooskia; Robert Sharp, City of Culdesac; Charlotte Schilling, City of Kooskia; Nancy Durante, City of Culdesac; Carol Spencer, City of Culdesac; Tonya Kennedy, City of Grangeville; Stephanie Gaston, City of Kamiah; and Jordan Wasem, City of Grangeville. Contributed photo

