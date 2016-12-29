CEDA honors community reps for training

Representatives from the cities of Culdesac, Grangeville, Kamiah, Kooskia, and Riggins were honored by Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA) for the completion of the 2015 training course entitled “Community Projects: Putting All the Pieces Together for Success.”

Clearwater Economic Development Association honored representatives of area communities for their completion of project training. L-R: Teresa Lytle, City of Kooskia; Robert Sharp, City of Culdesac; Charlotte Schilling, City of Kooskia; Nancy Durante, City of Culdesac; Carol Spencer, City of Culdesac; Tonya Kennedy, City of Grangeville; Stephanie Gaston, City of Kamiah; and Jordan Wasem, City of Grangeville. Contributed photo

