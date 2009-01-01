Volunteers fill hundred of food boxes

By Janet Cruz

EFO manager

Five teams of volunteers spent four days accomplishing the Christmas miracle of a nice Christmas meal for needy families. They hauled hundreds of pounds of groceries into the Community Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, packed the food into boxes, two boxes for each family who had applied for a helping hand at Christmas.

Volunteers were busy stuffing boxes with food and smiles last Friday morning in Kamiah for the Emergency Feeding Outreachâ€™s annual Christmas Food Basket program. L-R: Mea Johnson, Courtney Couch, Norma Staaf, Patrice Yeatter, Kai Johnson, and Tracy Yarbrough. Gina Jorgensen/Progress

