Kamiah High HOSA students brighten Christmas

Kamiah High School

’s Chapter of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) is sending Christmas cheer to local military service men and women through holiday care packages.

The Kamiah High School HOSA Club gathered to prepare and pack gift boxes on Nov. 30 to be distributed to military personnel in Afghanistan for a happier holiday season. Pictured second from the right is HOSA President Chynna Wilcox who spearheaded the effort. Photo by Jen Wilcox

