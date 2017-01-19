Home
News For The Week of January 19, 2017
Former Blue North Forest Products building on fire

     The Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 6:30 this morning, Jan. 19, at the former Blue North Forest Products mill site. Unofficially, the fire is believed to be related to recent welding and salvage work. Visit our facebook page facebook.com/clearwaterprogress for videos and photos.

1-19-17-bn-fire-6943
 
Snow removal doesnâ€™t come easy this year

     Complaints about snow removal at Kamiah are almost as vast as the snow piled all over town. So, Mayor Dale Schneider opened the regular city council meeting Jan. 11 by addressing the issue with some public comments.

Kamiah's seasonal snowfall mark misses record by eight inches
Written by Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress   

Greatest snowfall - so far -  since 1920

     When was the last time the upper Clearwater Valley saw a snowfall like this year? According to the record books, that would be the season of 1919-20.

1-19-17-clearwater-river-w-

The Upper Clearwater Valley has received a lot of snow this season but itâ€™s still off the pace from being record setting. The Clearwater River at Kamiah features islands of snow two or more feet thick. Gina Jorgensen/Progress

Kooskia newsletter addresses snow removal

     This has been an extraordinary year for snowfall. The City of Kooskia has been trying to keep the streets plowed. The following is a letter to Kooskia residents from city officials.

Taste of the Clearwater a success

     The annual Taste of the Clearwater, sponsored by the Kooskia Chamber Commerce, was dubbed a success this past Saturday. Five restaurants participated in the event, giving attendees an opportunity to taste samplings of their fine food.

