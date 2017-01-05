Home
News For The Week of January 5, 2017
WUNCCIL Vice President picks up a hammer to aid victims of typhoon in Saipan Print E-mail
Written by Gina Jorgensen   

Rebuilding hope...one home at a time

1-5-17-michele-children-on-

     When John Eshleman, the regional overseer for the Mennonite Disaster Services, first approached Michele WhiteEagle with the idea of going to Saipan to help rebuild homes destroyed by Typhoon Soudelor in 2015, she turned him down. “At that time I thought, oh…no, I can’t do that,” said Michele. “Then he asked again about six months later and I thought, why can’t I do this?”

Kamiah WUNCCIL Vice President Michele WhiteEagle makes time during her busy schedule to enjoy the children who lived in the second home she worked on in Saipan. A bit shy at first, they soon warmed up to the visitor in their midst. Contributed photo

Read the rest of this story by subscribing online. Click here to register.
 
Time to 'swear them in' Print E-mail

County to host swearing in ceremony, farewell party

     Friends, family and the public are invited to the Lewis County Courthouse in Nezperce to observe the swearing in of the newly elected Lewis County officials on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Read the rest of this story by subscribing online. Click here to register.
 
Sheriff-elect Davis recounts racing to head-on collision involving his daughters Print E-mail
Written by Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress   

Teen sisters survive 'nightmare' crash

1-5-17-winchester-crash

     Lewis County Sheriff-elect Jason Davis had just come on duty last Friday morning when a nightmare scenario involving his two teenage daughters unfolded.

This Hyundai Elantra was totaled in a head-on collision last week. Contributed photo

Read the rest of this story by subscribing online. Click here to register.
 
Community property agreement form Print E-mail

Looking for a Community Property Agreement Form? Click here to download a legal size pdf form or visit our Contacts and Rates Page.
 
Online subs available Print E-mail

Progress offers online subscriptions

     The Clearwater Progress is pleased to offer a new choice in reading the local news. We now offer online newspaper subscriptions.

     So if you live in Tahiti or Texas and want to keep up on the news of the Clearwater Valley, it’s only a couple clicks away

     Online subscriptions include access to optimized pdf files of The Clearwater Progress print version, posted on our website www.clearwaterprogress.com that can be enlarged to the size that fits the reader’s eyesight.

     The online version of the paper will be viewable on Thursday morning, just as the print version is provided to local postal boxes on Thursday. In fact, thanks to the marvel of technology, online viewers, depending on when they log in, may be able to read the week’s news before all of the local papers hit mailboxes.

     Subscribers to this service will have full access to our entire website. They will be able to scroll through the paper page by page online, viewing all the news as well as the advertisements. Online subscribers will access our website via a secure password. We will also be archiving our pages so if subscribers miss an article they can always go back and find it.

     Instead of repackaging the paper in some form on the website, which can be difficult for readers to find their way around and tends to be less effective for advertising, we feel it is most beneficial for readers and advertisers to post the digital newspaper pages on our website in sequential order.

     This method gives added value to advertisers because their ad remains right next to the news copy for people to see, instead of being lost in a sea of website tab options.

     Anyone is welcome to subscribe to this service. We recognize that some people prefer to read news on a computer just as some love doing so in their favorite chair in the living room, the kitchen table, or the bathroom.

     In addition to either online and print subscription options, readers may also choose to have both.

     Online subscription rates are $16 for six months and $27 for one year. For more information, click on Online Subscription Plans on the left side of the screen.
 

