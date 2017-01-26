|
Multiple agencies respond to Kamiah fire
Fire burns historic sawmill at Blue North
An early morning fire destroyed a wood building at the former Blue North mill site at Kamiah on Jan. 19.
In a show of mutual aid support, several area volunteer fire departments sent equipment and men to help contain the blaze from spreading to other structures.
The building that housed the sawmill was destroyed by fire last Thursday. Ben Jorgensen/Progress
Crab Feed coming
Annual Crab Feed this weekend
Come celebrate the 39th annual Crab Feed in Kamiah this weekend, Jan. 26-28. This year’s theme is “A Blast from the Past.” The event is sponsored by the Save the Pool Committee and will be held at the Legion Hall on Main Street in Kamiah.
Blaze leaves couple homeless
Fire devastates retired couple in Kamiah
On the evening of Jan. 19 at approximately 9:15 p.m., Keith and Meg Jackson were watching TV when they smelled smoke coming from somewhere in the house. According to Keith, there was a black dot on the ceiling that was beginning to char and blister.
This home on Hill Street in Kamiah suffered major damage to the second story after a fire broke out last Thursday night. Janene Engle/Progress
Meet and greet
Public invited to meet superintendent candidates
The Kamiah School District invites the community to a meet and greet with three superintendent candidates on Feb. 1 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the high school library.
The candidates are Steven Higgins, Andrea McMillion, and Dr. Kerrie Raines. According to the superintendent’s office, these are not final candidates. The board will conduct interviews in an executive session on Feb. 2.
High school seniors encouraged to apply for reward
Kamiah alum offers ‘Pay it Forward’ scholarship
A new scholarship available only to Kamiah High School seniors has just been released. The Pay It Forward (PIF) Scholarship rewards Kamiah High School seniors who have excelled in school and in the community and have demonstrated creative problem-solving skills, good sportsmanship, perseverance, and community mindedness. Winners will be announced in May.
