ProgressÂ offers online subscriptions Â Â Â Â The Clearwater Progress is pleased to offer a new choice in reading the local news. We now offer online newspaper subscriptions. Â Â Â Â So if you live in Tahiti or Texas and want to keep up on the news of the Clearwater Valley, itâ€™s only a couple clicks away.Â Â Â Â Online subscriptions include access to optimized pdf files of The Clearwater Progress print version, posted on our website www.clearwaterprogress.com that can be enlarged to the size that fits the readerâ€™s eyesight. Â Â Â Â The online version of the paper will be viewable on Thursday morning, just as the print version is provided to local postal boxes on Thursday. In fact, thanks to the marvel of technology, online viewers, depending on when they log in, may be able to read the weekâ€™s news before all of the local papers hit mailboxes. Â Â Â Â Subscribers to this service will have full access to our entire website. They will be able to scroll through the paper page by page online, viewing all the news as well as the advertisements. Online subscribers will access our website via a secure password. We will also be archiving our pages so if subscribers miss an article they can always go back and find it. Â Â Â Instead of repackaging the paper in some form on the website, which can be difficult for readers to find their way around and tends to be less effective for advertising, we feel it is most beneficial for readers and advertisers to post the digital newspaper pages on our website in sequential order. Â Â Â Â This method gives added value to advertisers because their ad remains right next to the news copy for people to see, instead of being lost in a sea of website tab options. Â Â Â Â Anyone is welcome to subscribe to this service. We recognize that some people prefer to read news on a computer just as some love doing so in their favorite chair in the living room, the kitchen table, or the bathroom. Â Â Â Â In addition to either online and print subscription options, readers may also choose to have both. Â Â Â Â Online subscription rates are $16 for six months and $27 for one year. For more information, click on Online Subscription Plans on the left side of the screen.