|
|
‘Nationwide is not on your side’
|
|
|
Written by Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress
|
City of Kamiah agrees to $350,000 settlement
The City of Kamiah has formally agreed to an insurance company’s financial settlement involving its failed new water plant (pictured).
Scottsdale Insurance (Nationwide) agreed to a settlement of $500,000 between the City of Kamiah and TD&H Engineering in Lewiston on Dec. 8. Of that amount, Kamiah will receive $350,000.
Read the rest of this story by subscribing online. Click here to register.
|
|
|
Do it again
|
|
|
Alatalo Moses, age 2, Timuni Moses, 9, and Rainbow Moses, 6, enjoy a day of sledding in Kamiah recently. They are the children of Sapsis Moses and Lafawn Moses. Photo by Sapsis Moses
|
2016 recap
|
|
|
So long 2016
The following is a compilation of fstories that made headlines in 2016. It is the first of two installments.
January
Kooskia Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Taste of the Clearwater.
Bear Claw of Harpster is featured on National Geographic Channel (pictured here).
Julia Keefe, formerly of Kamiah, sings jazz at Tekoa Empire Theatre.
City of Kamiah starts billing snowbirds for water, sewer bond payments.
Joel and Nancy Costa of Kooskia are honored with the Idaho County Volunteer Leaders Distinguished Service Award for their work with 4-H.
Kamiah School Board proposed a one-year $133,350 levy to repair the leaking middle school roof.
Read the rest of this story by subscribing online. Click here to register.
|
|
|
|
CEDA honors community reps for training
Representatives from the cities of Culdesac, Grangeville, Kamiah, Kooskia, and Riggins were honored by Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA) for the completion of the 2015 training course entitled “Community Projects: Putting All the Pieces Together for Success.”
Clearwater Economic Development Association honored representatives of area communities for their completion of project training. L-R: Teresa Lytle, City of Kooskia; Robert Sharp, City of Culdesac; Charlotte Schilling, City of Kooskia; Nancy Durante, City of Culdesac; Carol Spencer, City of Culdesac; Tonya Kennedy, City of Grangeville; Stephanie Gaston, City of Kamiah; and Jordan Wasem, City of Grangeville. Contributed photo
Read the rest of this story by subscribing online. Click here to register.
|
Community property agreement form
|
|
|
Looking for a Community Property Agreement Form? Click here to download a legal size pdf form or visit our Contacts and Rates Page.
|
|
<< Start < Prev 1 2 Next > End >>
|
Page 1 of 2