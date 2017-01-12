Home
News For The Week of January 12, 2017
Calhoun plans to do some fishing after 30-year stint Print E-mail
Written by Janene Engle, The Clearwater Progress   

Judge calls it a career1-12-17-judge-calhoun

     Turning in his black robe for a fishing pole, recently retired Magistrate Judge of Lewis County, Steve Calhoun, is looking forward to spending some time in the great outdoors after a 30-year commitment on the bench.

     Calhoun had an inkling of what he might want to do even back in high school. His best friendâ€™s father, Sam Swayne, was an attorney for Clearwater County which interested Calhoun.

Retiring Lewis County Magistrate Judge Stephen Calhoun donned his robe for a final photo op before hanging it up permanently to enjoy some much deserved time for rest and relaxation in the great outdoors. Janene Engle/Progress

Laughter, hugs and praise fill Lewis County Courthouse Print E-mail
Written by Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress   

County begins a new era

1-12-17-lc---jason-and-bria

     A winter storm that lived up to its hype effectively shut down area schools Monday, but it couldnâ€™t keep a large crowd from attending a county shindig at Nezperce.

     The Lewis County Courthouse was abuzz with activity during a swearing-in/retirement ceremony that welcomed newly elected officials to the ranks while praising and thanking those stepping down. A bevy of platitudes, well wishes, gifts, and delicious cake were served up.

Lewis County hosted a swearing in ceremony and farewell party Monday, Jan. 9 at the courthouse in Nezperce. Newly elected Sheriff Jason Davis presented a shadow box to outgoing Sheriff Brian Brokop. The box was full of memorabilia from Brokopâ€™s tenure. Gina Jorgensen/Progress

Fine food on tap this weekend Print E-mail

Enjoy a â€˜Taste of the Clearwaterâ€™

     The areaâ€™s best food and wines will be offered Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Kooskia Chamber of Commerceâ€™s annual Taste of the Clearwater. The Kooskia Chamber is excited about this opportunity to promote local restaurants and businesses.

Community property agreement form Print E-mail

Looking for a Community Property Agreement Form? Click here to download a legal size pdf form or visit our Contacts and Rates Page.
 
