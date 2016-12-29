City of Kamiah agrees to $350,000 settlement

The City of Kamiah has formally agreed to an insurance company’s financial settlement involving its failed new water plant (pictured).



Scottsdale Insurance (Nationwide) agreed to a settlement of $500,000 between the City of Kamiah and TD&H Engineering in Lewiston on Dec. 8. Of that amount, Kamiah will receive $350,000.

