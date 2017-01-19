The Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 6:30 this morning, Jan. 19, at the former Blue North Forest Products mill site. Unofficially, the fire is believed to be related to recent welding and salvage work. Visit our facebook page facebook.com/clearwaterprogress for videos and photos.

Kamiah City Council Snow removal doesnâ€™t come easy this year Complaints about snow removal at Kamiah are almost as vast as the snow piled all over town. So, Mayor Dale Schneider opened the regular city council meeting Jan. 11 by addressing the issue with some public comments. Kamiah's seasonal snowfall mark misses record by eight inches Written by Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress Greatest snowfall - so far - since 1920 When was the last time the upper Clearwater Valley saw a snowfall like this year? According to the record books, that would be the season of 1919-20. The Upper Clearwater Valley has received a lot of snow this season but itâ€™s still off the pace from being record setting. The Clearwater River at Kamiah features islands of snow two or more feet thick. Gina Jorgensen/Progress

Dear Kooskia... Kooskia newsletter addresses snow removal This has been an extraordinary year for snowfall. The City of Kooskia has been trying to keep the streets plowed. The following is a letter to Kooskia residents from city officials. Tasty evening Taste of the Clearwater a success The annual Taste of the Clearwater , sponsored by the Kooskia Chamber Commerce, was dubbed a success this past Saturday. Five restaurants participated in the event, giving attendees an opportunity to taste samplings of their fine food.